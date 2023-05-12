Carlo Ancelotti drops Eden Hazard hint ahead of Getafe clash

Carlo Ancelotti will reshuffle his Real Madrid team for their La Liga clash with Getafe this weekend.

Los Blancos will have one eye on their midweek trip to face Manchester City in a crunch Champions League semi final second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Ancelotti confirmed his plans to make changes for their local derby tie, but the Italian insisted he would pick a ‘competitive, fresh and energetic team’ despite the prospect of City on the horizon.

Key trio Karim Benzema, David Alaba and Rodrgyo Goes are expected to miss out with the returning Eder Militao covering for Alaba in defence.

However, the absences of Benzema and Rodrygo will force two attacking changes for Ancelotti with reports from Marca claiming Eden Hazard will start, alongside Mariano Diaz.

Hazard has played a peripheral role for Ancelotti throughout the season, with just 135 minutes of league action, and one start for the Belgian.

Ancelotti will have no issue in starting a weakened team at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with Barcelona just one win away from the title.