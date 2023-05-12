Barcelona struggling to find formula for Yannick Carrasco with Atletico Madrid uninterested in swap

Barcelona have an option to buy Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid this summer, and while all parties seem happy for a deal to happen, the terms are a matter of much debate.

Carrasco is available to Barcelona for between €16m and €19m according to various reports, but the Blaugrana do not want to go above €9m for the 29-year-old who is out of contract next summer. The Belgian is keen to move, and Atleti would happily sell in the final year of his deal, but will not budge on the clause agreed.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona had hoped that a swap deal could be done for Ferran Torres, receiving cash plus Carrasco in return, but Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid have no interest in bringing in the former Valencia winger.

It might mean that Carrasco remains at the Metropolitano. Neither side appear willing to budge.

Carrasco has returned to the starting line-up under Simeone in the latter stages of the season, and has been performing well. If Los Colchoneros can obtain a decent fee for him, they no doubt will look to do so, but are likely aware that a Premier League side would easily be able to match if not better Barcelona’s offer, if Carrasco is determined to leave. Equally, Simeone would probably be content for a final year of him based on his current form.