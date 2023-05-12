Barcelona President Joan Laporta going ahead with Ruben Neves deal despite Xavi rejection

Barcelona President Joan Laporta is continuing to forge ahead with a deal for Wolves midfielder without the agreement of his manager, Xavi Hernandez.

Laporta and Barcelona are said to be ‘making progress’ on a deal, according to ESPN. Neves has been earmarked as a potential replacement for outgoing captain Sergio Busquets at the base of midfield, but Xavi has been unequivocal in his doubts about the Portuguese.

A string of reports have surfaced in recent months affirming that Xavi does not believe Neves can do the job, with one report even claiming that Xavi had said Neves ‘does not know how to defend’.

Their information goes on to say that Sofyan Amrabat, who was believed to be close to a move to Barcelona in January, was also in talks with the club, but that several weeks have passed without any advances.

It is hard to avoid the idea that super-agent Jorge Mendes, who represents Neves, is heavily involved in the deal. Mendes has a close relationship with the club and Laporta, and has moved on a number of footballers from Barcelona, including Nelson Semedo to Wolves for €30m in the past. If, as reported, Xavi has been so clear that he does not want him, then the logical conclusion is that Mendes is calling some of the shots at Barcelona.