Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has first meeting with prospective Director of Football Deco

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has met with prospective Director of Football Deco for the first time, although the Brazilian-Portuguese is yet to be confirmed in the role.

The general consensus is that Deco will replace the outgoing Mateu Alemany this summer, even if he has not yet been confirmed in his role.

SER Catalunya claim that on Friday morning, Xavi held a meeting with Deco, Assistant Manager Oscar Hernandez and Alejandro Echevarria, who is Joan Laporta’s right-hand man when it comes to transfers. The subject of the meeting was to plan the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona say they are set to get approval from La Liga on their viability plan next week, which if they meet their targets set out, will allow them to sign players this summer.

Should that be the case, then Barcelona have a chaotic summer ahead. They will for the second transfer window in a row try to make signficant changes to the squad, but will need to force major sales in order to do so. As was seen with Frenkie de Jong last summer, Barcelona cannot sell at will, and Deco is coming into a tough job right from the off, if he does take over ahead of this transfer window.