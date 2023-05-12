Barcelona

Barcelona granted Champions League licence for next season

Barcelona have been granted a licence to play in the Champions League next season, despite ongoing investigations into the Negreira case.

The Blaugrana are currently under investigation from the Anti-Corruption department in Spain over payments made to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira between 2001 and 2018, while UEFA have opened their own investigation into the matter too.

However a five-man committee from the RFEF that deals with UEFA issues have consulted the documentation provided by Barcelona, and MD say they have approved a licence for the Blaugrana to play in the competition next season.

It had previously been mooted that Barcelona could have been banned from next season’s competition as a result of those investigations – it appears this will not be the case though.

This will be a major sigh of relief for Barcelona. Without the Champions League, the attraction, reputation and accounts of the club would have taken a major hit. It would certainly have meant at least one major sale that had not been planned for to make up the shortfall.

