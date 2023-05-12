Aurelien Tchouameni looking to channel Lebron James amid Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain interest

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni took to life in the Spanish capital like a duck to water when he arrived at the club last July. Quickly establishing himself as the go to pivot once Casemiro had departed, six months down the line, it’s been a much trickier period for the French World Cup-finalist.

Before the World Cup, Tchouameni started 84% of Real Madrid’s games, while after the tournament that statistic has slipped to just 53%. Some of that has been down to injury issues, but in the big games, it is Toni Kroos or Eduardo Camavinga being used ahead of him now.

That has attracted interest from former suitors Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, in the knowledge that Jude Bellingham looks set to arrive in Madrid this summer too. It might make minutes hard to come by next season, but Relevo say Tchouameni is determined to stay and fight for his place.

They mention the fact that Lebron James and Kobe Bryant are his idols, and neither of them would back down from a challenge and he intends to triumph at Real Madrid.

Tchouameni should be in no rush to triumph at this stage either. As Luka Modric nears the twilight of his career at Real Madrid, many recall that he was voted the worst signing of the season early on in his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.