Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina – ‘I’m a defender first, then if I can contribute in attack, I welcome it’

Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina has turned his season around at the club following a tricky start. In his very first games at the club, Molina was responsible for some frustrating errors and a sending off, as he adapted to the club, but is now a key part of Diego Simeone’s team.

Molina has started 37 of their 43 games this season, and in recent weeks has started contributing in attack more often too. He was recently named as player of the month by the club for April, and spoke about the trajectory of the side this year.

“I have to keep improving, I have to keep growing to be able to help the team. Obviously it was a season that at the beginning was not the one we wanted, but the team grew a lot; with work and the desire to come out ahead of it, the team grew a lot and today we are in a very good position.”

🇦🇷 Nahuel Molina, ganador del premio #JugadorCincoEstrellas del mes de abril en @futbolmahou, analizó el encuentro del domingo ante el Elche: ❝Va a ser un partido muy complicado y espero que nos traigamos los tres puntos a casa❞. pic.twitter.com/onT8busQrS — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 11, 2023

Los Colchoneros face bottom side Elche this weekend, who have already been relegated, looking to maintain their place ahead of Real Madrid in the table in second.

“Obviously it’s not going to be an easy game, none of them are easy. I think that, even though they’re relegated, they’re going to play for themselves, for their team, for their fans. So I reckon it’s going to be a very difficult game and hopefully we can bring the three points home,” Molina remarked to Atletico Madrid’s club media.

Over the last three games Molina has contributed to goal in each of those ties, registering against Real Valladolid and Cadiz, while assisting against Real Mallorca.

“First I’m a defender and then, if I have the chance to contribute in attack, give an assist or score a goal as I’ve had in these last games, I welcome it; but the defensive side first.”

Molina was tipped to be the answer at right-back when he arrived at the club last summer, and it looks as if he may come good. Since Kieran Trippier suffered from injuries and then left for Newcastle United, Atletico had looked somewhat misshapen without a natural alternative, but Molina has added that dimension on the right flank back to the side.