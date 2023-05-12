Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid star Axel Witsel retires from Belgium duty

Atletico Madrid star Axel Witsel has opted to retire from international duty with Belgium.

Witsel joined Los Roiblancos on a free transfer at the start of the 2022/23 season following his departure from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The 34-year-old agreed a one year deal in Madrid, with the option to extend it, if he started, or played over 45 minutes in 25 La Liga matches.

That clause has since been activated and he will remain in Madrid next season as a key part of Diego Simeone’s plans.

As part of his desire to remain at a consistent level for Los Rojiblancos, and to spent more time with his family, the call has been made to end his Red Devils career after an incredible 130 caps.

Witsel, who made his international debut in 2008, featured in five major tournaments for Belgium, with only record appearance maker Jan Vertonghen (147) playing more for the national team during their 119-year history.

Posted by

Tags Axel Witsel Belgium Diego Simeone Jan Vertonghen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News