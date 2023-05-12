Atletico Madrid confirm Jan Oblak recovery plan as absence continues

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Jan Oblak is undergoing double sessions of physiotherapy in order to get over his spinal issues.

The Slovenian goalkeeper is approaching three weeks without having trained, as he tries to get over a neck problem that has been giving Oblak trouble all season. With Atletico well on their way to securing Champions League football next season, Obalk and the club decided it was time to attempt to solve the issue once and for all.

Oblak is not keen on undergoing surgery for the issue and has so far opted for conservative treatment. Atletico did not give a recovery time, but did say that he would also be undergoing ‘re-adaptation training.’ It looks as if Oblak will be absent for at least another week.

On the bright side, Los Colchoneros did get three players back on Friday, having been down to 13 senior options on Thursday. Saul Niguez, Mario Hermoso and Sergio Reguilon all came back to the side which is still missing the likes of Reinildo Mandava, Stefan Savic, Marcos Llorente and Memphis Depay.

🚨| Hermoso, Reguilón and Saúl are all back in training with the team. 🇪🇸✅ [@PedroFullanaSER] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 12, 2023

Los Colchoneros have barely noticed the absences in recent weeks, scoring 13 goals in their last 3 games since their defeat to Barcelona when Oblak last played. The feeling at Atletico Madrid is as good as it has been in the last two years, given their brilliant form in the last three months.