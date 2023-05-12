Analysis: Serie A target risks making the same mistake twice for Barcelona

Barcelona are set to have another turbulent summer this time round, with the club looking work out a €200m swing in their salary limit. It will likely mean some creative work in the transfer market.

President Joan Laporta has already admitted that ‘one or two’ may have to leave earlier in the year, and it does almost appear as if there are just as many candidates to stay as they are to leave, and to come in.

Tuttosport in Italy (via Diario AS) say that one of the options to come in is Juventus winger Angel di Maria. The Argentine World Cup-winner is out of contract in the summer, and they say he would be interested in either a return home to Argentina, or a move to Barcelona. There he would be in a warmer climate, speaking his own language, with direct flights to Buenos Aires too, although the Bianconeri are thought to be interested in retaining him.

The Blaugrana are said to be said to be a suitable option should Ez Abde end up moving on. The Moroccan winger will return from his loan at Osasuna, but could leave again if a large Premier League offer comes in. Equally their attempts to bring in Yannick Carrasco look as if they have stalled, and di Maria would be guaranteed quality on a free deal.

In fact Barcelona were rumoured to be interested last summer when di Maria was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, but eventually ended up going for Raphinha. The main problem with the report is that it speaks of di Maria as a left winger.

While the 35-year-old can play there, with less pace these days, he is much better suited to a role on the right side of the attack. That allows him to cut in, move inside and create.

If they were to sign him, it risks a similar problem to this year. Barcelona have tried using Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele on the left at various points this season, none with particularly successful results. That lack of continuity and comfort with the system has contributed to both Raphinha and Torres being talked about in conjunction with an exit.

Only if both are sold and di Maria is comfortable with a reduced role should Barcelona consider signing him. The cost of di Maria would be far less, paying just a salary, but using him on the left is unlikely to leave anyone pleased.