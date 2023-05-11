Xavi Hernandez to tell Barcelona star that he is no longer needed once La Liga is sealed

Barcelona are on the verge of celebration, as they look to secure a first league title since 2019. However for one star, it will be a short-lived happiness.

The Blaugrana are in desperate need of funds this summer, and President Joan Laporta has admitted that players will need to leave this summer. One of those is set to be Ansu Fati. Recently his father had said that he will remain at the club, and it has been reported that Fati will only leave the club if manager Xavi Hernandez tells him that he is no longer of use to him.

As per Diario AS, Xavi intends on doing just that once the league title is sealed. The title could be confirmed as early as Sunday evening if Barcelona win, and Xavi will explain to him that the economic situation at the club is such that he must leave, and it is not entirely a sporting decision.

If Barça win La Liga this weekend, Xavi will tell Ansu this Tuesday that he doesn't count on him for next season. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 11, 2023

The report goes on to say that the same thing could happen to Franck Kessie. The Ivorian midfielder is in the same boat as Fati, given that neither cost the club anything, their sale will be accounted as pure profit rather than going towards ammortising their transfer fee.

Naturally for Barcelona, the issue will be persuading those players that leaving is the best option. Director of Football Mateu Alemany did so with six players last summer, but Frenkie de Jong dug his feet in and showed that there is no need to leave because Barcelona want you to. Both Kessie and Fati have several years remaining on their contracts, and as such are in no hurry to leave.

Image via Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images