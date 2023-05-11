Xavi Hernandez calls upon youngster that once scored 103 goals in a single season

It has been a common occurrence this season for Xavi Hernandez to promote youth players to first team training, as he aims to get them involved in an environment featuring some of the best players in Spanish football.

In recent weeks, the likes of Estanis Pedrola and Marc Casado have regularly been involved with the first team, and they were so again on Thursday, and both are in contention to be in the squad for Sunday’s Derbi Barceloni against Espanyol.

As per Sport, Juanda Fuentes was also involved in first team training on Thursday. The 19-year-old, who operates as a winger, is considered to be one of the brightest prospects in Barcelona’s youth setup. He also once scored 103 goals in a season during his days in Montcada.

Fuentes has been a regular for Marc Marquez’s Barca Athletic side of late, and he was also at the U20 Sudamericano earlier this year, which took place in his native Colombia.

Barcelona seem to have a never-ending list of exciting youngsters coming through at the club, and they will hope to be given the opportunity to make their mark over the next few years, Fuentes included.