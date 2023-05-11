UEFA hold preliminary talks over moving Champions League final away from Istanbul – report

Real Madrid are aiming to reach back-to-back Champions League finals this season, and a victory over Manchester City in their semi-final second leg on Wednesday would book their ticket to Istanbul.

However, the showpiece event, which is scheduled for the 10th of June, may no longer be at the Ataturk Stadium, following reports from Daily Mail that UEFA chiefs have held initial talks over moving the final away from the Turkish city.

The reason for this is due to potential civil unrest as a result of Turkey’s Presidential election, which takes place this month. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade reign could end, and if it does, there is the potential for outcry across Turkey.

Istanbul had been scheduled to host the final in 2020 and 2021, but on both occasions, it was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UEFA are reluctant to move to again, but their hand may be forced.

If it is moved, Lisbon has emerged as the likely venue, with UEFA have engaged in informal talks with the Portuguese Football Federation. If that does prove to be the case, Real Madrid could be heading to Portugal next month, if they do indeed beat Man City next week.