Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar highlights key to turnaround and warns of Juventus risk

Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar has warned that Juventus may suck his side into a false sense of security in their Europa League semi-final first leg in Turin. The Basque coach was keen to emphasize cool heads for his players, but again pointed out that he was just a novice in the role, while his squad had been there before.

Mendilibar explained that Sevilla’s turnaround under him, which has taken them out of the relegation battle and into the semi-finals, was a mental change rather than a physical one. Sevilla have recovered some reinforcements from injuries.

“More than that, I think it was mental. At this point in the season, it is not easy to be good [physically], because everyone has many games in their legs, some adding a World Cup into that, so they all come into the game very close to the limit. The thing is to believe that you are good, that you are fine and that you are better than the rival in front of you,” he told ED.

Speaking more specifically on Juventus, Mendilibar highlighted that the Bianconeri would be far more considered in their approach than previous opponents Manchester United.

“In calmness, in knowing how to play minute by minute, not to go crazy… It will not be the same as in Manchester, because it is Juventus, an Italian team. A priori they are not as good, but they are already going from bottom to top. They are in the semifinals of the UEL as well and in a very good area in their League.”

Throughout his career, Mendilibar has favoured a high pressing system, but he was careful to ensure that Sevilla were not caught out on the counter.

“It’s not easy to score as many goals in a tie like ours against United. In Juve’s last games, they win, but by the minimum. They do not concede so much to the rival and take advantage of what they have. It is the risk that we have, wanting to go too high, believing that you dominate them and that they take advantage of it. I hope it will be an open game and, of course, we want to win, because I understand that, being at home, they will go for the game as well.”