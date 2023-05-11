Reports in England maintain Barcelona interest in Joao Cancelo along with two other giants

Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo does not know where he will be playing his football next season, but it is highly unlikely to be at Manchester City.

After falling out of favour with Pep Guardiola, Cancelo moved on loan to Bayern Munich with a €70m buy option included in the deal. Having failed to lock down a starting position initially, it looked unlikely he would be of interest to Bayern though.

Now with Thomas Tuchel in charge though, Cancelo has put together a run of five starts with the Bundesliga leaders. 90min (via Caught Offside) say that they are now in the race, alongside Arsenal and Barcelona.

In Spain, the line has been that Cancelo could well be an option to fill the troubled right-back spot at Camp Nou. However the theme is that he would only be able to arrive on a loan deal, due to the club’s financial issues. City would no doubt rather a permanent exit, but if they do not find a satisfactory offer, relations between the two clubs and Jorge Mendes his agent are good, which could facilitate a move.