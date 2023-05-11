Real Madrid preparing to launch audacious 2024 move for Bayern Munich star

With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos having reportedly signed new contracts at Real Madrid in the last few weeks, Carlo Ancelotti will continue to have much-needed experience in his midfield options for at least one more season.

Both players’ current deals expire at the end of this season, but it now seems that they will stay for one more year. With Jude Bellingham also expected to join this summer, Real Madrid will have a plethora of midfield talent in their squad.

However, if/when Modric and Kroos leave in 2024, Real Madrid will have little experience in the midfield department, with Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni all currently under the age of 25.

It appears that Real Madrid have a plan to add experience back in, as they are looking to sign Joshua Kimmich next summer, according to German reporters Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke (via MD).

Kimmich is currently one of the leading players in the Bundesliga, and he is someone that has been at the peak of European football for several years now. If Kroos and/or Modric go, he would be a valuable replacement.

Kimmich’s contract at Bayern Munich expires in 2025, so he could be available on a cut-price deal next summer. Given this, Real Madrid appear to fancy adding him to their ranks.