Pepe Reina waiting on new Villarreal contract as current deal enters its final weeks

When Geronimo Rulli opted to swap Villarreal for Ajax during this season’s winter transfer window, Pepe Reina stepped up to be first-choice goalkeeper at the Yellow Submarine.

The veteran stopper has been solid, if not spectacular, and he is on course to help Villarreal secure European qualification once again. Despite being 40, Reina has no intention of retiring this summer, and he is aiming to continue for at least one more season.

Reina wants to remain at Villarreal next season, and with his current contract expiring in the summer, he is expecting a renewal offer, although he has yet to receive one, according to Relevo.

Villarreal have reportedly told Reina earlier this season that he will be offered a new deal, although one has not been forthcoming so far. However, now that Raul Albiol’s contract has been sorted, Reina’s is expected to be the next objective.

Villarreal are expected to be in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer, with Paulo Gazzaniga and Dominik Livakovic having been linked, although there is a possibility that Reina continues as number one.