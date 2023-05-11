Michel Sanchez confirms Girona star is a doubt for crucial Real Sociedad clash

Saturday’s early kick-off will see Real Sociedad and Girona face off at the Estadio Anoeta, in what could be a crucial match for both sides’ hopes of secure European qualification this season.

La Real are in a prime position to finish in the Champions League places, while Girona currently sit in seventh, which is La Liga’s Europa Conference League spot following Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey victory last weekend.

Should Girona secure a positive result in San Sebastian, it would go a long way to helping them finish in the top 7. However, they could be going into the match without top scorer Taty Castellanos, as head coach Michel Sanchez has confirmed, as per MD, that the Argentine has suffered an ankle injury.

“We have doubts about Taty, because he has sprained his ankle.”

Castellanos has scored six goals in his last three matches, including four against Real Madrid. If he is absent for Girona this weekend, it would be a huge blow for the Catalan side, while it would be a boost for Real Sociedad.