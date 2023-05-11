Marco Asensio unsure whether he will still be at Real Madrid next season

Marco Asensio has been in great form for Real Madrid in recent weeks, despite not being a first choice starter for Carlo Ancelotti. However, he has played regularly due to the club’s hectic fixture schedule.

Asensio has added numerous goals and assists to his tally in the second half of the season, and there is little doubt that he has been a valuable member of Ancelotti’s squad during that time.

Despite this, there is a real possibility that he won’t be at Real Madrid next season. His contract expires in the summer, and a renewal has not been forthcoming so far. Speaking to beIN Sports (via CaughtOffside), Asensio admitted that he doesn’t know what his plans are for the summer.

“Honestly, I don’t know what will happen. I have not thought about it or weighed it up. I can’t give an answer right now.

“The speculation is normal. From July, I am free to sign for another club. A lot more will come out. I am in a world where there are a lot of rumours and I can’t control that.”

Asensio has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Aston Villa having emerged as a possible option this week. Judging by his comments, he still has to decide whether he wants to stay at Real Madrid.