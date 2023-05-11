Marcelo Bielsa set for return to management after agreeing terms with international side

Former Athletic Club head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been out of work since he left Leeds United in February 2022. 15 months later, it appears that he will return to managerial duties in football.

According to MD, Bielsa has agreed to take over as the new manager of Uruguay. He is due in the nation’s capital, Montevideo, this week to finalise his contract.

It will be Bielsa’s third venture into international management, having previously been in charge of his native Argentina (1998-2004) and Chile (2007-2011). Bielsa took charge in Bilbao following his spell with the latter.

Bielsa will take charge of a strong squad, albeit one that underperformed at last year’s World Cup, as they fell to a disappointing group stage exit in Qatar.

Bielsa will have the likes of Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and Jose Maria Gimenez of Atletico Madrid. He will take charge of his first matches later this year.