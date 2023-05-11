Lionel Messi choosing between two options for his next club – report

Lionel Messi’s future has been a hot topic for the last few weeks, and it will likely continue to be so as the countdown begins to the summer transfer window.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and given that he will almost certainly not renew, attention will turn to who his next club will be.

Barcelona are very interested in re-signing Messi this summer, but they aren’t the only ones, with interest from the MLS and Saudi Arabia having been reported in recent weeks.

According to Marca, Messi’s next destination will be one of two clubs: Barcelona or Al Hilal. The latter have reportedly submitted a huge contract offer to Messi, believed to be in the region of $400m per year.

Barcelona have been furiously working on being allowed to sign Messi this summer, despite their current financial struggles. Given that La Liga have now approved their viability plan, they are one step closer to re-signing Messi.

Image via Matthieu Mirville/ZUMAPRESS.com/MAXPPP