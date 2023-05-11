Julen Lopetegui says Wolves rescue job was tougher than Real Madrid

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui has claimed that rescuing the side from the relegation battle is the toughest task he’s had in management, despite having taken on Real Madrid and Spain in recent years.

Lopetegui took over Wolves with just 10 points in the Premier League and were sat last in the table, but the Basque manager has turned them around. With 40 points and three games to go, they are now 10 points clear of the drop zone.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Lopetegui explained that differences in the Premier League, and how that affects players.

“Adapting to English football also takes time for many even if the player is good. The rhythm here is different”

“The club has a very powerful and interesting structure. We have been very well cared for in every way. English football is fantastic to experience.”

On Wolves themselves, Lopetegui emphasized that the Midlands side represented the trickiest predicament that he has ever faced.

"I remember last year at Sevilla when Newcastle, who were bottom team at the time, came to sign Diego Carlos when we were second. That speaks of the economic capacity here and it's difficult to compete with them because of the resources they generate." Lopetegui on Cadena SER pic.twitter.com/vwgoIBSBqq — Football España (@footballespana_) May 11, 2023

“The initial objective was salvation, it was complex. We arrived when they were last after 16 games and we have achieved the objective with three games before the end of the league. We are happy because it was not an easy challenge”

Lopetegui would go on to describe it as “the most difficult challenge I have faced as a coach.”

Lopetegui did struggle at Real Madrid and was sacked before Christmas, after losing El Clasico 5-1. The impression he has given since was that he felt he was moved on a little sooner than was necessary, and has gone on to demonstrate his capabilities with Sevilla, and now Wolves.