Jude Bellingham’s father negotiating deal between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid

It seems Jude Bellingham intends on making a move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid this summer, and it appeasrs his father is looking to help the deal along.

According to BILD in Germany, as referenced by Sport, Mark Bellingham is acting as an intermediary between Los Blancos and Die Schwarzgelben in order to help speed up a deal. Bellingham senior is already Jude’s agent, and it is not altogether unheard of for agents to be involved in setting the price for clubs. It is not yet clear if he will receive a cut for this – FIFA have set a limit of 3% of a player’s annual contracted salary for agents’ earnings for those earning over €200k.

The German side are supposedly looking for around €150m, while Los Blancos are hoping the deal is closer to €100m. The latest figures mentioned have been €100m plus around €40m in variables. They also say that Bellingham’s salary would be towards €20m per year, which would make him Real Madrid’s highest paid player by some 30%.

Real Madrid have made a conscious effort to only sign younger Galacticos in recent years, after being burnt by the signing of Eden Hazard. The Belgian’s injury issues and below-par performances mean Los Blancos are set to lose him without any resale value.