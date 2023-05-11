Jude Bellingham tells Manchester City he will join Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham looks as if he has made up his mind on his future, with Spain his preferred destination.

On Thursday afternoon, multiple reports came out of Spain explaining that Bellingham had given the go ahead for a move to Real Madrid instead of Manchester City or Liverpool.

Sport refer to BILD reporting that claims that the fee will be around €100m plus up to €40m in variables. Meanwhile in Madrid, Relevo state that Bellingham has already told Manchester City that he wants to join Real Madrid. They also say that Los Blancos are making an ‘economic effort’ in order to bring him in, which would tally with other reports.

It appears the saga is approaching its final stages, after reports surfaced last week that a deal was close, there now seems a clear direction of travel. Bellingham would be a marquee signing for Real Madrid, securing their future in midfield for the best part of the next decade should everything work out.