Jose Mourinho shuts down Paris Saint-Germain rumours with cutting remark

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has moved to shut down rumours of an impending move to Paris Saint-Germain in typical fashion for the Portuguese, sending a clear message.

‘The special one’ is currently preparing his side for a clash with Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League semi-final first leg, where he will go head-to-head with one of his former players in Xabi Alonso.

Both have been linked with a return to Real Madrid this summer should Carlo Ancelotti depart, although that possibility seems much less likely now.

The Portuguese has however been strongly linked with PSG, with the French giants likely to look for a new coach this summer.

“If they are looking for me, they have not found me because they have not spoken to me,” he shot back, with Cadena SER covering his comments.

Mourinho has recovered some of his reputation at Roma following a tricky spell at Chelsea, which seemed to drop him off the carousel of elite managers in the running for football’s top jobs. Following the Giallorossi victory in the Conference League, Mourinho is once again being mentioned among the top coaches in the world.