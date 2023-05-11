Jose Bordalas admits feeling ‘obligated’ to return to Getafe

Getafe take on Real Madrid at the weekend, knowing they must take points of the reigning La Liga champions in order to escape the relegation zone. Los Azulones do have Jose Bordalas back at the helm though, who returned to the bench two weeks previously.

Bordalas took over after Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked with just 7 games to go, since which Bordalas has lost to Espanyol and beaten Celta Vigo.

Speaking to Radioestadio (via ED), Bordalas explained his decision to come back.

“I’m like that. My head told me one thing and my heart told me another. Getafe have done a lot for me, I for Getafe too. I have nothing to gain but I had a moral obligation to give them a hand.”

Bordalas led Getafe for five years of almost constant improvement until his final season from 2016-2021, including some of the most successful years in the club’s history. After a mixed year with Valencia, Bordalas admitted he had had better offers too, but was back at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez for motives of the heart.

“I said no to several teams in a better situation. Just because of the affection that I have for the president, for the club, for the fans, for many players, it was almost a moral obligation to accept it.”

While Bordalas has what he calls an ‘unfair’ reputation for his football, in general he has secured excellent results. While Bordalas may say he has nothing to game, if he saves Getafe, it will be reminder to clubs higher up the league of his value – Bordalas also said that he has not agreed to remain at the club beyond the summer.