Javier Tebas: “I am a Madridista, but not a Florentinista”

It’s safe to say that Javier Tebas and Florentino Perez don’t see eye-to-eye. The former has issues with the Real Madrid President even before the European Super League debacle, but that has soured their relationship further.

Tebas is strongly against the Super League, which has been spearheaded by Perez, as well as Barcelona President Joan Laporta.

Despite this, he still wants Real Madrid to be successful, especially in the Champions League. As per Cope (via Sport), Tebas explained that he wants Los Blancos to retain their crown from last season, although he made a rather ironic mark in relation to Perez.

“Real Madrid’s performances have been very good lately, and I will go with Real Madrid (to win the Champions League). I am a Madridista, but not a Florentinista.”

Tebas has attracted the ire of Barcelona and Real Madrid supporters of late with his comments on several issues relating to both clubs, and his latest comments are unlikely to go down well in the offices of the latter.