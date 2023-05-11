Javier Tebas hints that Sergio Busquets’ departure will help Barcelona re-sign Lionel Messi

18 years after joining the club’s academy as a teenager, Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona once his contract expires at the end of the season, as was announced on Wednesday.

It will be a sad day when the 34-year-old puts on the Blaugrana shirt for a final time, but in the long run, it could be good news for Barcelona, especially ahead of a very big summer transfer window.

Barcelona want to re-sign Lionel Messi, who is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer when his own contract expires, but given their financial situation, it will be a difficult process. However, Javier Tebas has admitted to Cope (via MD) that Busquets’ departure will help Barcelona get what they want.

“Busquets’ departure is the beginning of the road for Messi to return, but to get to the end they still have to do a lot more. I am not the one that will give them the green light, it will be their economic control.”

Barcelona have submitted their viability plan to La Liga, which will determine whether they can re-sign Messi this summer. They expect it to be approved, and Busquets’ departure will appear to help in that regard.