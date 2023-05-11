Ilkay Gundogan would not be used as Sergio Busquets replacement at Barcelona

Barcelona are looking for a replacement for Sergio Busquets this summer, but it will not be Ilkay Gundogan.

The veteran pivote announced he would be leaving the club this summer after 15 seasons, leaving a gaping hole in the midfield for Xavi Hernandez. Meanwhile Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is out of contract and has been linked with Barcelona this summer.

Many have put two and two together, that Gundogan could be dropped back to a deeper role than he is placed in by Pep Guardiola, one that he has played before. However Sport say that Gundogan would be used further forward if he does sign for Barcelona.

The report goes on to say that Ruben Neves is not a target that Xavi is a fan of, and they would rather bring in the likes of Sofyan Amrabat, one of several targets for the role.

It seems more likely that it will have consequences for Frenkie de Jong. If Barcelona cannot sign an adequate replacement, then it follows that he would be the number one candidate to reprise the deepest midfield role next season. The Dutchman has struggled their in recent seasons, but has stepped up in Busquets’ absence at times this campaign.

Image via Catherine Ivill/Getty Images