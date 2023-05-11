Eden Hazard in line to make first Real Madrid start in four months against Getafe

Having fallen out of the La Liga title race in recent months, Real Madrid’s sole priority is now securing a second successive Champions League title.

Their semi-final tie with Manchester City is finely poised after Tuesday’s stalemate at the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning that it will be winner-takes-all at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

With that match in mind, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to make big changes for the match against Getafe on Saturday, according to Sport, and that could allow Eden Hazard to make a very rare start for Real Madrid.

Hazard’s last start for Real Madrid came at the beginning of the year, against Cacereno in the Copa del Rey, and he has also rarely featured off the bench. However, he may get an opportunity from the off against Getafe, with Vinicius Junior expected to be rested.

Hazard could leave Real Madrid this summer, although he appears to be determined to see out his contract, which expires at the end of next season. It appears that he will have a chance to prove himself to Ancelotti this weekend.

Image via David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images