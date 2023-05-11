Barcelona release statement denying €15.7m tax fine – ‘The club demands rectification’

Barcelona have demanded that Spanish outlet El Confidencial rectify their statements regarding an alleged fine for the club for tax irregularities.

The club released a statement just hours after the news was reported by El Confidencial on Thursday morning, claiming that the fine they were reporting to referred to a different matter regarding payments made to players’ agents.

They go on to say that the fine to which they were referring was cancelled on appeal to the courts, and that they hope the fine for the payments mentioned above will also be cancelled in due course.

Barcelona say that the tax investigation into the matter was closed in July of 2021 too.

This comes in the wake of Caso Negreira, where President Joan Laporta claimed the club was the victim of a witch hunt. El Confidencial were one of the newspapers involved in reporting on the case, and Laporta has also said that the club will take legal action against journalists that defamed the club.