Barcelona make first contract offer to Ousmane Dembele, long-term deal proposed

Having had a very difficult first few years at Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele has finally started to deliver on his potential in the last couple of seasons.

Particularly since Xavi Hernandez has taken the reins, Dembele has shone as an attacking threat, and he has been one of the reasons why Barcelona are steamrolling to their first La Liga title in four years this season.

Understandably, with his contract expiring at the end of next season, Barcelona are looking for Dembele to commit his long-term future to the club, and as per Sport, they have made their first contract offer to the Frenchman.

The contract offered is a three-year extension on his current deal, meaning that he would be tied down to Barcelona until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Barcelona are in a hurry to conclude negotiations, as Dembele’s current release clause will drop to €50m on the 1st of July. They want a deal wrapped up well before then, and they have now made the first step in making that a reality.