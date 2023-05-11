Barcelona looking to sign promising Mexican youngster this summer

Barcelona’s scouting team are well aware of the young talent that is emerging across world football. They are been focusing on the South American market of late, but they also have eyes on the European scene.

One player that has jumped out at them is Jesus Alcantar. The 19-year-old is having an excellent season with Sporting CP’s youth side, in which he has been a staple in the centre of their defence. He has played 22 times, and has managed to score twice in those game.

Barcelona are interested in signing him this summer, as per reports in Mexico (via Sport). Alcantar’s parent club is Necaxa in his homeland, although Sporting CP reserve the right to sign him, which they must do so before the end of this month.

Barcelona would prefer a similar deal to the one that Sporting Cp have got this season, as they are unlikely to be able to fork out a transfer fee due to their financial issues.

However, Necaxa reportedly want a sale this summer, which could complicate Barcelona’s chances of securing Alcantar’s signature.