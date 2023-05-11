Barcelona looking at fully fit squad against Espanyol after fitness boost

Barcelona are looking to close out the La Liga title this Sunday, and it looks as if Xavi Hernandez will have a fully fit squad for their trip to Cornella.

The Blaugrana are taking on relegation-threatened Espanyol in the Barcelona derby this weekend, and know that a win will mean a first league title after three seasons without. The club are already making preparations for the title party.

Xavi is considering calling up another youngster for the game, with Lamine Yamal unavailable, but he will have a fully fit senior squad for the tie, as per MD. The only player missing from recent weeks has been Sergi Roberto, who suffered a thigh issue against Getafe on the 16th of April.

He is set to get the medical green light ahead of this weekend, and allow Xavi a rare choice of all of his resources.

It seems unlikely that Roberto would start the match, with Jules Kounde the first-choice right-back at any rate, and Roberto a rotational option in midfield. Roberto has had a tough time with injuries in recent seasons, missing most of last year, and picking up three injuries that have kept him out for several weeks at a time.