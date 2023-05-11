Barcelona links with Real Betis star Guido Rodriguez shut down

Barcelona have been linked with a number of deeper midfielders in recent days, with the news that Sergio Busquets is leaving the club. One of those is Guido Rodriguez, but the World Cup-winner is unlikely to move to Catalonia, at least at this point in time.

Rodriguez, 29, has been linked with a move away from Betis on multiple occasions in recent seasons as one of the more valuable assets for a cash-strapped Verdiblanco side. Those links have included Arsenal, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, but rumoured interest from Barcelona has once again made news in recent days.

Seville-based ED say that having been in contact with Rodriguez’s camp, there is no truth whatsoever in those rumours, and there has been no contact from the Blaugrana.

His agents are set to travel to Seville in order to speak with Betis over his future, but as of yet, there is no change in his situation.

Rodriguez is a physical and imposing option at the base of midfield which helps give Betis control of many games. Capable of pressing further up the pitch, he perhaps lacks the ball-handling skills to come in for the likes of Busquets, although the number of players who can measure up to his standards is very low.