Barcelona in line to net €9m this summer as Premier League clubs eye up move for former defender

Having had their viability plan approved by La Liga earlier this week, Barcelona can now look to make arrangements to bring Lionel Messi back to the club this summer, once his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

However, before they are able to do that, significant sales are expected to be made, as the club needs to improve its financial standing before new signings can be registered.

In order to generate funds, first team players are likely to be sold, but another avenue of income could be through the activation of sell-on clauses in various former players’ contracts.

Jean-Clair Todibo is one player that falls into this category, as Barcelona have a 20% sell-on agreement with OGC Nice for the French defender, and according to Fabrizio Romano, he has generated interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Nice have set an asking price of €45m for this summer, meaning that Barcelona would stand to make €9m if that fee is received. Given their current financial position, it would be funds that are very much needed, as they look to make good on their viability plan.