Atletico Madrid swithering between Kang-In Lee and other attacking option this summer

Atletico Madrid are in a good position this summer in that they already have one of the best-functioning attacks in La Liga, led by Antoine Griezmann. However it does look as if they will attempt to add a creative for force this summer.

Los Rojiblancos have been heavily linked to Real Mallorca playmaker Kang-In Lee, who is supposedly keen on a move this summer, and has a €17m release clause, although Diario AS say they feel they could discount that figure by including players.

On the other hand, Rodrigo Riquelme is having a fine season at Girona, and has looked at home in La Liga this season following spells at Bournemouth and Mirandes last season. Both have scored the same amount of goals this season, but Riquelme has played around 700 minutes less.

Riquelme would cost nothing, but Atletico are also aware just how beneficial Kang-In could be for them in the Asian market though too, and the club are impressed with what they have seen from him. Kang-In also has the benefit of being a year younger.

One way or another, it appears as though Kang-In or Riquelme will be the choice for Sporting Director Andrea Berta and Diego Simeone, rather than both.