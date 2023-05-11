Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda becomes ‘first option’ for Italian giants

Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda has been linked with the great and the good of European football this season, but it does appear as if a move may be in the offing this summer.

Fresneda, 18, has broken into the first team this season after two appearances late last campaign, and has impressed with his tackling and physique. It led to him winning a place in the side, and then links to the likes of Newcastle United, Arsenal and Juventus.

No move transpired, and Fresneda was dropped for the following month, presumably with his mind elsewhere. GdS (via ED) say that Juventus are set to come calling this summer though, and that Fresneda is their first option for the position.

They do point out that Juventus are waiting to see if they are in the Champions League next season, while La Pucela are hoping to remain in La Liga, two factors which will affect the price tag of Fresneda.

The imposing right-back has plenty of advocates these days, and has no doubt had an impressive debut campaign in La Liga. However there are also plenty that have expressed surprise at the level of interest from the biggest clubs in Europe.