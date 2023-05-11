Analysis: Evaluating the 6 players in Real Madrid’s transfer agenda for this summer

Real Madrid could be in store for a big summer transfer window, if recent reports are anything to go by. Several areas are expected to be targeted for improvements, as they have been exposed at various points during this campaign.

Right back, left back, striker and midfield have been areas of concern for differing reasons, and according to MD, Real Madrid have set a transfer agenda, in which they will be targeting six players to finalise their squad ahead of next season.

Fran Garcia

Garcia is expected to be the first name through the door at Real Madrid this summer. Having joined Rayo Vallecano three years ago, the 23-year-old has developed into one of the best young defenders in Spanish football.

Real Madrid have reported agreed a deal to re-sign him in the summer, and it appears to be completed, aside from official confirmation. He is expected to compete with the likes of Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez and Ferland Mendy for the regular starting spot at left back.

Brahim Diaz

Brahim’s situation is an intriguing one. He has gradually progressed during his loan spell at AC Milan, where he has been for the last three seasons. However, it appears increasingly likely that he will return to Real Madrid this summer, despite the wishes of the Serie A giants.

It is likely that Brahim will be given the opportunity to prove himself up to the task of being a Real Madrid player. Given that he can cover in midfield and attack, Carlo Ancelotti will value his versatility.

Jude Bellingham

A deal for Bellingham appears to be growing ever closer. Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with the player’s environment, meaning that it is just a fee that needs to be agreed with Borussia Dortmund before the transfer is finalised.

Bellingham has been Real Madrid’s top target all season, and they now look likely to get their man. The Englishman is expected to be a regular starter for many years to come, taking over the mantle from the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have remained interested in Mbappe, despite him having rejected a move last season in favour of staying at Paris Saint-Germain. However, reports have suggested that he is growing disillusioned at the French champions.

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a move this summer, although PSG are expected to demand a huge fee. Given that he could be available on a free in 2024, it may be best to hold out on a move, although he would provide much needed support at striker for next season if he is signed this summer.

Alphonso Davies

Davies is reportedly Real Madrid’s dream left back, and there have been reports that they are looking to sign him from Bayern Munich next summer. The Canadian would fit into the club’s transfer policy perfectly.

A move this summer could be complicated, purely because Real Madrid do not have unlimited funds available to them. 2024 is more likely, although Bayern will surely make it difficult for Davies to leave.

Reece James

Right back is an area of concern for Real Madrid, with Dani Carvajal having struggled at various points this season. Given that he is in his thirties, a long-term replacement will be a priority, and James fits the bill.

Given that Chelsea need to sell this summer in order to comply with FFP, it is a situation that Real Madrid could take advantage of. However, they are still not expected to make it easy for James to leave. Given his injury record, a deal could be questionable anyway.