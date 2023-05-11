Analysis: Barcelona summer transfer target is worth the money despite criticism

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is very much a marmite figure these days. The Chelsea striker returned to London this summer on what was supposed to see him recover his reputation as a lethal striker under former coach Thomas Tuchel. Yet just two weeks down the line, it was all going wrong.

Tuchel was gone, and Aubameyang’s Chelsea career never really looked up. Barely given a look in by Graham Potter, Frank Lampard’s brief flirtations with using him have not gone well either, and it looks as if he is on his way out again this summer, making it his third move in 18 months.

He has started just 11 games this season, failing to complete a single 90 minutes. Across 21 appearances, Aubameyang has managed three goals and one assist in that time, and will not be missed by Chelsea.

Where he goes is point of debate. Seemingly Inter, Milan, and Barcelona are interested in Aubameyang this summer, who arrived at The Blues for €13m, and The Mirror say that they will not allow him to leave on a free as a result. They want somewhere in the region of €5-7m in order to square off the deal in terms of Financial Fairplay. So far none of the sides in question are willing to pay that money yet, for a striker that will be 34 years of age by the time next season starts.

Barcelona have publicly declared they want to bring in a forward this summer, and it is thought that a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski is the goal. Vitor Roque of Athletico Paranaense has been seen as his successor, but his price tag and competition are set to be problematic for the side looking to work out a €200m swing in their budget this summer.

A successor, and if Roque is that player, then the 18-year-old, should no doubt be the target for the Blaugrana this summer. Yet if Roque or another young striker, who tend to be pricey as it is, are not financially feasible, then Aubameyang is a good option.

While he is a veteran, the Gabonese has shown that he is better when he is happy. This season at Chelsea he has looked disinterested, while at Barcelona Aubameyang seemed to be popular in the dressing and with the manager, despite the fact that Robert Lewandowski was brought in to replace him.

Aubameyang has clearly not been fully fit this season, and his performances with Barcelona last season show that he can still produce. Aubameyang scored 13 goals in less than half a season, and provides an alternative to Lewandowski that can stretch defences. Having not played regularly over recent years, fitness and injury should not necessarily be a problem for Aubameyang in the same way it may be for others.

Barcelona are also unlikely to find another striker of his quality at that price, and he himself has admitted that he would like to return. It shows he is comfortable with a lesser salary and a lesser role.

He may not be in his prime, but if Barcelona cannot afford their ambitions, then Aubameyang is as good of a cut-price option as they will find.