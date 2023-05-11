Alejandro Grimaldo has offer from La Liga side to join a free

Former Barcelona left-back Alejandro Grimaldo could be headed back to Spain this summer, after spending most of his senior career in Porrtugal.

Grimaldo, who came through La Masia, has stood out at Benfica for much of his career but it appears the 27-year-old will not be renewing his deal with the Eagles. His contract expires this summer, and after seven years, he might be repatriated by Real Sociedad, as per Diario AS.

The Madrid daily say that Grimaldo has an offer from the Basque side for a long-term contract, confirming reports from CNN. Grimaldo shares an agent with Igor Zubeldia, whom Real Sociedad are attempting to negotiate a contract, and they have a good relationship with La Real Sporting Director Roberto Olabe.

Grimaldo is a market opportunity that La Real do not want to pass up, with clubs like Inter, Juventus and Fulham also mentioned in conjunction with the Valencian-born left-back.

Certainly Grimaldo on the face of it would be an automatic starter for the Txuri-Urdin, with neither of Aihen Munoz nor Diego Rico convincing entirely, although the latter has recently extended his deal with the club. Real Sociedad are just three wins away from confirming their presence in the Champions League next season, and it is no surprise they are looking at improvements and larger budget targets ahead of the summer.