“Whatever happens, Carlo Ancelotti will continue” – Dani Carvajal backs manager publicly

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has back his manager Carlo Ancelotti to be at the club no matter what happens, despite speculation over his future.

In March it looked as if Ancelotti might be on his way out of the club, coming under pressure for their league form and receiving heavy interest from the Brazilian national team.

Now though it looks as if Ancelotti will continue, with President Florentino Perez saying that he ‘did not want to hear any more on the topic’. Following Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals, Dani Carvajal has told Cadena Cope that he will be their next season no matter what.

“Whatever happens, he will continue. We’re one step away from another Champions League final, we’ve won the Copa, both the club and the players are delighted with his work,” Carvajal told said pointedly, making it clear that the squad were behind Ancelotti.

He also had words of praise for his side, who he felt were good enough to go toe-to-toe with one of the best sides in the world.

“They are world-class players, it is a team that handles the ball well… but a City superior to Real Madrid has not been seen.”

“The team feels good today and we played a great game. We have eight days to recover our energy.”

It leaves the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) in something of an awkward position, having publicly pursued the Italian, it now looks as if he will stay. They declared him their number one target, and have avoided making an appointment for six months in order to wait for Ancelotti, but now may have to start from scratch having been left at the altar.