WATCH: Pundits bemused as Real Madrid duo miss out on MOTM award against Manchester City

Tuesday evening’s Champions League semi-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City was an enthralling encounter. Both teams had their chances, but they both had to settle for a draw, meaning that the tie will be decided next week at the Etihad Stadium.

There were several excellent individual performances that stuck out at the Santiago Bernabeu, with many feeling that Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior were the two best players on the park.

CBS pundits Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards also felt that the Real Madrid pair were the match’s best performers. As such, they were shocked when they were told that it was Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne that picked up the Man of the Match award.

Who deserved MOTM after the first leg of the #UCL semifinal between Real Madrid and Man City? 👀 pic.twitter.com/0vPkfQ04Ea — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 9, 2023

De Bruyne scored Man City’s equaliser courtesy of a brilliant strike, but many felt that Vinicius, who scored Real Madrid’s goal, and Camavinga were more deserved recipients of the award.

Ultimately, it is unlikely that either Camavinga or Vinicius are losing much sleep over the snub, and their focus will still be on helping Real Madrid reach another Champions League final.