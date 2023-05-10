WATCH: Erling Haaland’s father gives some back to the Santiago Bernabeu after Manchester City goal

Alf-Inge Haaland was at the Santiago Bernabeu last night in order to support his son, as Manchester City secured a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. He did not go down well with the home support.

The Norwegian was reportedly seen throwing food from his box and insulting local fans, according to Inaki Angulo.

Alfie Haaland giving abuse out to the Real Madrid fans, before being escorted out of the Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/rfz9jWNGri — City Report (@cityreport_) May 9, 2023

That much became pretty evident with the Norwegian former footballer making a number of gestures towards the Bernabeu, lapping up the villain role.

Alfie Haaland was escorted out of a corporate box at the Santiago Bernabéu this evening after ‘insulting’ and ‘throwing food’ at Real Madrid supporters. [via @inakiangulo]pic.twitter.com/4cAQA7v2yK — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 9, 2023

On the pitch, his son struggled to make an impact as he was martialled by Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, but will no doubt be looking forwards to the return at the Etihad.

In Spain, the potential for Haaland to join Real Madrid down the line very much remains a topic of conversation in the Spanish capital, however this is unlikely to facilitate coridal conversations.