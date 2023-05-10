Villarral confirm renewal of veteran defender

Villarreal have confirmed that veteran defender Raul Albiol will be remaining at the club next season.

The 37-year-old has renewed his contract for a further season with the Yellow Submarine, extending his stay at the club into a fourth year, and ensuring he remains in action until 38.

Villarreal have confirmed that Raul Abiol has extended his contract for a further year. The 37-year-old remains a key part of the furniture at La Ceramica.pic.twitter.com/XrTYI3m5nD — Football España (@footballespana_) May 10, 2023

Albiol arrived from Napoli in 2019, and has racked up 155 appearances. Over 700 are now in his catalogue in total, and still Albiol remains crucial for Villarreal. He has made 27 appearances this season, starting 24 of the them, although his impact has been limited in Cup competitions.

Minor injury issues have hindered him a little more this season, but he still remains first choice alongside Pau Torres in the Villarreal defence. With the latter potentially departing this summer, Albiol will be a point of continuity for the club. Even if he were to drop out of the starting XI, Albiol’s leadership is crucial to the most successful team in the club’s history.