Valencia tie down promising youngster to new long-term contract

Valencia have had some excellent players come through their youth academy. David Silva is one of the most successful to have done so, while in recent years, the likes of Jose Gaya and Ferran Torres have gone on to become regular members of the Spanish national team.

Los Che have high hopes for another youngster currently shining at the club. Javi Guerra, who is only 19, has already broken into the first team setup under Ruben Baraja, and he has already scored his first professional goal, which was a stunning last-minute winner against Real Valladolid.

Guerra has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months, but Valencia have moved to secure his long-term future. According to Diario AS, Guerra has penned a new contract until 2027, which is a three-year extension on his current deal.

Irrespective of what league Valencia are in next season, it now appears that Guerra will remain with the club. They will high hopes for his chances of becoming an established first team player, and rightly so, on the basis of his first few appearances.