Valencia starlet emerges as possible option for Barcelona to replace Sergio Busquets

Wednesday has been a very busy day for Barcelona. Sergio Busquets announced that he would be leaving at the end of the season when his contract expires, while the future of another veteran, Jordi Alba, is also on the table.

Alba’s representatives met with Barcelona to discuss the player’s future, which could see him leave via mutual termination, as the club looks to reduce its expenses ahead of next season.

With the Busquets news in mind, another player was discussed: Hugo Guillamon. As per MD, the Valencia defender/midfielder, who shares the same agents as Alba, could be a possible option for Barcelona, as they look to replace Busquets this summer.

A possible operation is only in its early stages, but a swap deal involving either Nico Gonzalez or Pablo Torre could be an option for Barcelona, should they decide to make a move for the 23-year-old, who has been out of the team at Los Che in recent weeks.

Guillamon only signed a contract extension at Valencia earlier this year, but it could be that he makes a move to Barcelona in the summer, as they step up efforts to find a suitable successor for Busquets.