The numbers behind a career that altered football – Sergio Busquets to leave Barcelona

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has announced he will leave the club after 15 seasons, releasing an emotional farewell video via their official channels. In brings to an end a remarkable career that will rarely see equals in a Barcelona shirt, and perhaps never in that position.

Across 15 years, Busquets has made 718 appearances for Barcelona’s first team, scoring 18 goals in the process, giving 21 assists. The 34-year-old has won 31 titles so far, and could increase those numbers with five games to go and a likely La Liga title on the way.

🧩Sergio Busquets 8 Ligas

7 Copas del Rey

7 Supercopas

3 Champions League

3 European Supercups

3 Club World Cups 718 games for Barcelona

18 goals

21 assists

15 seasons 143 Spain caps

2 goals

9 assists But an immeasurable impact on the game. pic.twitter.com/pZtea4wH9r — Football España (@footballespana_) May 10, 2023

If Barcelona and Busquets do secure the La Liga title, which they need just two points to do so, he will draw level with Andres Iniesta (32) as the second-most decorated footballer in Barcelona history behind Lionel Messi (34). Only the Argentine (778) and Xavi Hernandez have played more times for the Blaugrana (767).

Busquets has also made 143 caps for Spain, which make him the third-most capped player in the history of La Roja, with only Sergio Ramos (180) and Iker Casillas (167) ahead of him. While on Spain duty, Busquets won a World Cup and a Euros.

In spite of it all, these numbers do scant to illustrate the impact Busquets has had on Barcelona, and on the game. His unique interpretation of space and use of the ball is perhaps the best ever seen at the position, and for generations to come, will be referred to as a reference for the position. Former coach Vicente del Bosque once put it best, ‘if you watch the game, you don’t see Busquets. If you watch Busquets, you see everything.’

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images