Surpising option may join Barcelona captains next season after Sergio Busquets departure

Barcelona will be changing captain for the second time in two years next season with the departure of Sergio Busquets at the end of the season. It will lead to some surprising figures pulling on the armband in the coming campaign.

If, as has been the case in recent years, the captaincy is handed down in order of longevity at the club, then Sergi Roberto will take over duties as club captain. This might strike many as strange given he is not a regular starter, but neither is Jordi Alba these days, who is the second in line. Marc-Andre ter Stegen will continue as one of the three vice-captains next season.

More surprising is the fact that the next in line for the armband would be Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman signed for Barcelona in 2017, and does not strike most as a leader, even if he is now respected in the dressing room. Not least because of the fact that several Barcelona players have admitted they have no knowledge of his personal life whatsoever.

Should Alba leave, Frenkie de Jong and then Pedri are the next in line. If the system is changed and it is based purely on leadership qualities, Sport highlight Robert Lewandowski or Ronald Araujo as potential options.