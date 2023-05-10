Sevilla set to sign central defender this summer after player confirms hopes of deal

Sevilla have had a tricky time replacing what was the best defence in La Liga last season, made of Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde, but it appears they might be able to build at the back again.

Marcao and Tanguy Nianzou have struggled to assert themselves through a combination of injuries and teething problems, but January loan signing Loic Bade has been a success since coming in. The 23-year-old has helped solidify their defence and allowed them to progress to the Europa League semi-finals.

On loan from Rennes, he has a €12m buy option in his contract, and according to ED, who carried the quotes from Diario AS, it looks as if that is likely to be executed after his recent statements.

“I feel good, both in the team and in the city. With Rennes I don’t talk about my situation, although there is contact with them and they congratulate me when I do things well or encourage me when necessary. There will be conversations between the clubs end of the season. I hope Monchi is happy too”

Bade went on to declare that he was enjoying the best moment of his career currently. He had just arrived from a spell at Nottingham Forest on loan for six months.

“Yes, this may be the best moment of my career. I also had a stretch with Lens. And a few months ago it was one of the worst (at Forest). In football there are moments that change, but it is clear that these last months here have been very good. I’ve even managed to score important goals, like the one against Manchester United.”

“In my decision I took into account how other French players adapted and I hope to continue in the same way as them.”

It looks as if both club and player are in lock step over his future. Provided Sevilla can come up with the money, then it appears Bade may be their next central defender for several years.